Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $34.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,581.75. 1,706,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,498. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,503.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,380.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

