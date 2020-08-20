Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $403,333.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $1,237,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,689,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,137,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.60. The company had a trading volume of 420,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,380. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.64 and its 200-day moving average is $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.98. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $171.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

