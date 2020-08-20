Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.66. 2,492,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,779. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,935 shares of company stock worth $5,696,813. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

