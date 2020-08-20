Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 151,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Equifax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Equifax by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.46. The company had a trading volume of 598,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,974. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.06.

In related news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.