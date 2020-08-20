Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 800 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 3.3% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $683,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,618 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,078. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

