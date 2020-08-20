Loopring (LRC) Achieves Market Cap of $222.16 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001640 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $222.16 million and $50.50 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00040363 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.61 or 0.05691306 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014453 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

LRC is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,827,160 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

