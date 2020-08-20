Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Guggenheim

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $135.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $158.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,286,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.81. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

