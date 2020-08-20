MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 391.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in MarketAxess by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $4,810,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,702,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $501.37. 180,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,883. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.14. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

