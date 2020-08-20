Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 18,211 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.07. The company had a trading volume of 430,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,839. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $299.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.06 and a 200-day moving average of $240.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

