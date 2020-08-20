Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,455. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

