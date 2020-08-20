Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,820. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $140.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.