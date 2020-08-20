Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after buying an additional 289,810 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.15. 1,310,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

