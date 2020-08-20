Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 397 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,753 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,717 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock valued at $788,411. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

CTSH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.30. 1,315,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

