Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 369,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.54. 815,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $97.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,593 shares of company stock valued at $21,163,236. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

