Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG stock traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $197.80. 1,648,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,551. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $202.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

