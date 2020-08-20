Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. PerkinElmer comprises approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,053,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,090 shares of company stock worth $4,834,974. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,563. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

