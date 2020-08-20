Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Reduced by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 4.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $60,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.06. 48,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,806. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

