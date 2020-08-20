Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $337.32. 2,965,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.95 and its 200 day moving average is $292.03. The firm has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

