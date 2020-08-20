Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,291 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 37.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 327.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 66.2% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,044,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $252,315,000 after buying an additional 113,606 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.32. 2,965,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.95 and a 200 day moving average of $292.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

