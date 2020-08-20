Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. ValuEngine cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,299. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 11.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

