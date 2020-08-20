MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,796. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.39.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

