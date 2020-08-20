Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,596 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 3.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $63,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.52.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.28. 3,350,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,854. The company has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.