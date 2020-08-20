Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Boosted by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $556,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 68,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 80.6% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 404,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 349,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,423. The stock has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.