Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGEN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MGEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 594,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 260,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

