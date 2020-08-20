Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Lowered to Hold at Truist

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Shares of MNTA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,292,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,761. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.43. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Fier sold 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $203,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,148,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,558,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after buying an additional 376,796 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,053,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 106,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

