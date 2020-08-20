Mooncoin (MOON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 91.7% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00527656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 193.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,995,374,367 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

