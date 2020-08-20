Multi-collateral DAI Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

