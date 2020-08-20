Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Maxim Group

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:NGS traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $8.74. 175,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,647. The stock has a market cap of $110.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

