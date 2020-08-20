Nestree Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Nestree has a market cap of $6.97 million and $1.38 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. During the last week, Nestree has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00052624 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,808.66 or 0.99473793 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002290 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000920 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00187395 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001273 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004531 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,003,908,974 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

