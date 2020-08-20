Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.27

News stories about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

Netflix stock traded up $13.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $497.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,124,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.49 and a 200-day moving average of $421.26. The stock has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,661 shares of company stock worth $113,838,824 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

