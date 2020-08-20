Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp makes up 7.2% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $22,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,235,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NYSE NEM traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $105,095.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,108.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,413 shares of company stock worth $4,309,335. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.