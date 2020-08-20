NPCoin (NPC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,838.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $4,838.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000433 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00043652 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.