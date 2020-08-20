Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,603. Nutanix has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $190,023.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 22,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $514,512.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,755.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,785 shares of company stock worth $1,127,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

