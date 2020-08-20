Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.66. 1,001,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,896. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $209.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.59 and its 200 day moving average is $165.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

