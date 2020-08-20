Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,407. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

