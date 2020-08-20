Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 219 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,642,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,669,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,099,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,764 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.22. 2,690,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

