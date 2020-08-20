Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.7% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 40,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 37.4% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 134,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 36,729 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 54,963,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,604,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

