Okabena Investment Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,552 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 848,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,065,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,785. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

