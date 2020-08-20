Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,626,000 after buying an additional 286,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,771,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,662,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,857,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,929,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,659,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,907,000 after buying an additional 151,887 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.75.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.46. 581,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

