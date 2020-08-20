Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc comprises about 1.6% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 48.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,312,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

