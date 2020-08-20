Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,446,123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,048 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,549,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,661 shares of company stock valued at $113,838,824. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.77.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $13.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $497.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,124,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,243. The company has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.49 and a 200-day moving average of $421.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

