Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after buying an additional 186,687 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.76. 1,794,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.19.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

