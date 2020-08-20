Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,142,000 after buying an additional 92,885 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,556,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,774,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,732,000 after buying an additional 137,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.33.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,368 shares of company stock valued at $76,862,859. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $422.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,122. The company has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.23 and a 200-day moving average of $342.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $423.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

