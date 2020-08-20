Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 339,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,648,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,116,000 after buying an additional 2,060,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 316,222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,829,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,040,000 after purchasing an additional 303,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,453,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

