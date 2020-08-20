OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after buying an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after acquiring an additional 438,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,914 shares of company stock worth $47,653,707 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.85. 4,347,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,016,796. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $339.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

