OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.28 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $31.64 on Thursday, reaching $1,576.25. 1,317,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,369. The firm has a market cap of $1,072.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,503.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,379.55. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

