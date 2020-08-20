OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 441.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after purchasing an additional 521,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,187,000 after buying an additional 365,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,185,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,217,000 after buying an additional 146,218 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of State Street by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after buying an additional 1,919,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

NYSE:STT traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.93. 1,805,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

