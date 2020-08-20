OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.1% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 88.7% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,539,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,028,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,398. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.63. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

