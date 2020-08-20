OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.86 Million in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Biogen comprises approximately 0.6% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,558,000 after buying an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.36.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.52. 956,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,436. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.85.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.