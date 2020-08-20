OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 5,536 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 279.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $5,541,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH raised its position in Facebook by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 260,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,038,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,983 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 99,169 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,612,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,557 shares of company stock worth $6,850,182. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.44. 946,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,278,112. The company has a market cap of $747.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura upped their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

